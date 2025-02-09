Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A row of five shops on Farsley’s Town Street were jointly listed for sale late last month for offers in the region of £400,000 at the end of January. The shops, located from number 44 to 52, are currently home to a number of independent businesses.

The move has raised concern amongst owners of the businesses, as well as Farsley’s local councillors, with fears that the shops could be turned into different businesses or rents raised after a new owner is found.

Councillor Andrew Carter CBE, of Calverley and Farsley ward, told The Yorkshire Post: “Obviously as a local Councillor I am concerned. A number of us have spent years supporting Farsley to become the successful village centre it is now, and we don't want to see that jeopardised in any way, shape or form.

Local shop owners and councillors have called for a string of shops in Farsley to be kept independent after they were listed for sale. Photo: Google Street View

“I am going to notify the planning department, not that there is a planning application at the minute, but I think they need to be aware, and I think a lot of us who love Farsley would be concerned if this building was to be anything other than individual shop units, and so we now await to see the outcome of the sale.”

Cllr Carter added that the shops fall within the Farsley Village Conservation area, and are designated as four individual shop units.

The agent in charge of the sale of the Farsley shops declined to comment.

Simon Taylor, owner of Farsley Travel, which is based in one of the units listed for sale, said: “The main concern for myself and the other shop owners is that whoever buys it – the worst case scenario is they give us six months notice and we’re gone and they change it into something else.

“I think even the best scenario is that the rent is going to go up, and probably dramatically, which would affect these small businesses massively. If you increase the rent by much more than a few hundred pounds and there isn't much profit in the business, that's the main concern.”

Mr Taylor also called on people to still use the shops, noting his concern that people would cease to do so due to fears they could be shut down. He added that all holidays booked through Farsley Travel are bonded by Hays Travel.

The shops listed for sale each fall under various five to 15 year leases, having started at different dates from 2016 onwards. Rent reviews are also due at some of the properties at various intervals.

Steven Newbatt, owner of Farsley Cakes, another of the businesses based in the units, said: “We believe Farsley Town Street should remain as it is. Independent and individual.”

Cllr Peter Carlill and Cllr Craig Timmins, Calverley and Farsley Ward, said in a joint statement: “We understand the concerns of existing shopholders and the local community on this. Small independent businesses are what make our high street such a fantastic place - and we would ask anyone who is thinking of putting in an offer to do so with that in mind.

“It is worth noting that any vast remodelling of the units would require planning consent. It is unlikely drastic changes to the appearance and layout - or excessive parking requirements such as a supermarket would create - would be accepted within the conservation area.