The community of a Yorkshire village voted one of the hottest places to live in the UK has praised an entrepreneurial restaurant owner who has stepped in to purchase a parade of neighbouring shops – vowing to ‘keep the high street independent’.

A parade of shops in Farsley, Leeds recently went up for sale.

Four of the five units for sale are currently home to independent businesses – Rainbow Chinese takeaway which has been open for more than 20 years in the same location, Farsley Travel, The Beauty Parlour and Farsley Cake Co.

However when the sale was announced, residents feared the units may be combined into one singular unit, shop or chain restaurant.

Zulfi Hussain – who owns popular restaurant Deeva in the village – told the Yorkshire Post he stepped in to buy the neighbouring shops to his business to “save the independent retailers” who are the “fabric and charm” of Farsley.

His announcement on local forums has been celebrated by residents.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Zulfi said: “I don't know about any formal bids by chains but rumours were pretty strong that united everyone against any such move.

“All local businesses are under immense pressure due to the cost of living crisis, and therefore, I wanted to stand shoulder to shoulder with them to help them survive.

Zulfi Hussain is also the owner of The Cats Pyjamas, Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 24th June 2025.

"After all, we are a nation of shopkeepers.

"We are the backbone of the economy. Long may it continue.”

Zulfi urged residents to shop local and “keep the businesses alive”.

“They were lots of speculation and rumours about these units being taken over and being turned into a mini supermarket, which created a massive uproar in the community”, he explained.

The parade of shops in Farsley

"The Farsley Community Facebook page lit up and went into overdrive against the high street, losing its independents.

"There was even a call to set up cooperative to buy the units.

"I decided to step in and bid to buy the units to maintain the character of Farsley.

"I paid over the odds, but that's a small price to pay to support the local community that I love so dearly.”

Since he announced the purchase on Facebook, Zulfi has seen a wave of support.