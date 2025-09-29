Farsley: Entrepreneur Zulfi Hussain purchases parade of shops to 'keep high street independent' in area voted one of hottest neighbourhoods to live by The Sunday Times
A parade of shops in Farsley, Leeds recently went up for sale.
Four of the five units for sale are currently home to independent businesses – Rainbow Chinese takeaway which has been open for more than 20 years in the same location, Farsley Travel, The Beauty Parlour and Farsley Cake Co.
However when the sale was announced, residents feared the units may be combined into one singular unit, shop or chain restaurant.
Zulfi Hussain – who owns popular restaurant Deeva in the village – told the Yorkshire Post he stepped in to buy the neighbouring shops to his business to “save the independent retailers” who are the “fabric and charm” of Farsley.
His announcement on local forums has been celebrated by residents.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Zulfi said: “I don't know about any formal bids by chains but rumours were pretty strong that united everyone against any such move.
“All local businesses are under immense pressure due to the cost of living crisis, and therefore, I wanted to stand shoulder to shoulder with them to help them survive.
"After all, we are a nation of shopkeepers.
"We are the backbone of the economy. Long may it continue.”
Zulfi urged residents to shop local and “keep the businesses alive”.
“They were lots of speculation and rumours about these units being taken over and being turned into a mini supermarket, which created a massive uproar in the community”, he explained.
"The Farsley Community Facebook page lit up and went into overdrive against the high street, losing its independents.
"There was even a call to set up cooperative to buy the units.
"I decided to step in and bid to buy the units to maintain the character of Farsley.
"I paid over the odds, but that's a small price to pay to support the local community that I love so dearly.”
Since he announced the purchase on Facebook, Zulfi has seen a wave of support.
"So many people have come into Deeva and The Cat's Pyjamas to show their appreciation and personal support”, he added.