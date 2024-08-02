Fast broadband rollout expected to ramp up in rural Yorkshire after £250m support package

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes alongside a £25m term loan provided to the firm by NatWest.

The term loans and guarantee form a £250m debt package aligned with Quickline’s target of passing more than 500,000 rural premises across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quickline has secured four contracts under the Government’s Project Gigabit programme, which will connect almost 170,000 homes and businesses to full-fibre broadband in hard-to-reach rural areas across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Quickline installing fibre into the village of Escrick, North Yorkshire. Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd.

As a result of the investment, Quickline will also expand its commercial network to a further 190,000 in these rural communities.

Sean Royce, CEO at Quickline, said: “This financial backing marks a significant endorsement of Quickline’s robust business model, our mission to connect the unconnected and to help regenerate our northern rural communities.

"It demonstrates UKIB’s confidence in our strategic vision and operational capabilities. This partnership will support our deployment of vital connectivity infrastructure, bringing essential digital services to even more rural communities in dire need of improved broadband and kickstart economic growth across rural Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through Project Gigabit, the Government is aiming to roll out fast, reliable broadband across the UK, in a bid to achieve full gigabit coverage by 2030.

Quickline has also committed to an extensive social values programme to boost the region by generating jobs and providing training, including creating apprenticeships and accredited training courses.

Ian Brown, head of banking & investments at UK Infrastructure Bank, said: “We are pleased to support Quickline with their continued network expansion to bring better connectivity to homes and businesses across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.”