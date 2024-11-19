Fast growth sees York’s Green Building Renewables undertake major restructure and rebrand

Renewable energy experts, Green Building Renewables has announced a merger with sister company, 21 Degrees, and a subsequent rebrand to the same name, bringing all its 14 subsidiaries together under the 21 Degrees brand umbrella in a move to enhance the firm's capabilities and expertise, while also addressing the growing demand for sustainable housing and business premises solutions.

The York-based firm saw a 115% increase in turnover year-on-year through its acquisition drive and organic growth, alongside key senior hires, including seasoned industry professional Peter Westwood as chief operating officer.

Now, with the recent acquisitions of JEM Energy, Doré Woodman, H2-ecO, Solar Voltaics, J L Phillips, and seven others, the company will offer a comprehensive range of products and services, from thermal efficiency upgrades to renewable energy solutions, for homes and businesses across the UK.

Furthermore, the merger aims to strengthen the company's presence on both regional and national scales by providing a more extensive whole-house offering to deliver health, comfort, and energy security in properties, as well as continue to support the move into the commercial sector.

Left, Peter Westwood, chief operations officer, and right, Andy Mitchell, managing director

Alex Payne, CEO of 21 Degrees, commented: "We’ve worked together with our teams to deliver a restructure and rebrand that represents more than just a name change – it's about unifying our people, products, and services to become the industry leader in sustainable building solutions. We’re bringing together decades of experience to offer an unparalleled level of expertise across insulation, ventilation, heating, and energy-efficient housing technologies.

“And with current events meaning the UK needs to put energy security at the forefront, our full-service in-depth knowledge and experience is more invaluable than ever. We’re now able to provide solutions to long-standing energy and wellbeing obstacles that many homes across the country face today. We, as a nation, have the power to realise a future where every building requires far less energy for heating and cooling, and where the energy it does need is harnessed from renewable sources."

Andy Mitchell, managing director, added: "We’re really excited about what the new structure and rebrand of the group brings to our customers, not least with the extended services we can now offer. Our aim is to support our clients in achieving a comfortable, healthy, and energy-efficient home or workplace.”

