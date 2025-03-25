FCA aims to double size of Leeds and Edinburgh offices to more than 1,000 staff

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report to launch its five-year strategy, the FCA states: “We work on behalf of the whole of the UK and support financial services in all parts of the country.

"Since 2021, we doubled the size of our office in Edinburgh and opened one in Leeds. Together, they’re the base for nearly 11 per cent of our workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to draw on the skills across the country, aiming to at least double the number of colleagues, to over 1,000, based at our Leeds and Edinburgh offices over the next five years.”

The FCA is expanding its office in Leeds. First opened in 2022, the FCA’s regional office in Leeds is now a base for over 300 employees, with around 100 more people expected to be welcomed into the additional space this year. (Photo supplied by FCA)

In January, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) opened further floor space at its existing base at 6 Queen Street, Leeds increasing it by an additional 5,000 square feet.

First opened in 2022, the FCA’s regional office in Leeds is now a base for more than 300 employees, with around 100 more people expected to be welcomed into the additional space this year.

The new floor space was officially opened by the FCA's chief executive Nikhil Rathi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in January, Mr Rathi said: “I’m delighted to open the new floor here in Leeds today. The expansion provides further opportunity for us to benefit from a broader talent pool, offering different perspectives and experiences, meaning we can better represent the communities we serve.”