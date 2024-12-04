FCA director defends regulator refusing to investigate building societies' role in £138m scandal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emad Aladhal, director of retail banking for the FCA, told The Yorkshire Post the regulator had “looked at every potential angle” before determining it was unable to act over a matter involving several major building societies introducing hundreds of customers to unregulated advisers. The advisers sold them family trusts linked to properties and investment schemes for their savings which then became mired in financial problems.

The assets – including £44m worth of invested savings – ultimately ended up in the hands of a firm called Philips Trust Corporation (PTC), which collapsed into administration in 2022.

PTC did not have a direct relationship with any of the mutuals involved but its customers were former clients of the Family Trust Corporation who had been introduced to that firm by their building societies.

The FCA has been criticised for failing to investigate the conduct of building societies connected to an investment scandal.

The FCA determined earlier this year it would not investigate the role of building societies involved on the grounds that the introductions were not regulated activities. Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle and Saffron Building Societies, four of the main mutuals involved, subsequently announced voluntary compensation schemes to repay affected customers, which include a stipulation that all outstanding complaints about the matter are dropped.

Victims are unhappy with that clause and also the FCA’s decision not to investigate.

Multiple victims and family members have previously told The Yorkshire Post that building society staff proactively suggested and set up meetings for them with advisers which then took place within society branches. In the case of Leeds Building Society, documents show it directly benefited financially from commission on sales and even included successful referrals from branch staff in bonus calculations.

Victims argue that the FCA could have investigated the conduct of societies as an “ancillary” activity to the regulated business of a building society but the regulator has instead assessed them as “unregulated introductions” which are not subject to the same expectations of due diligence.

A private meeting between victims and the FCA was held last week and Mr Aladhal said hearing what people had been through did have an “emotional impact” on him.

But he said the FCA maintains it was right to determine it is unable to act in the matter with an “express exclusion” for the regulator to assess trust and will planning issues.

He said: "My colleagues at the FCA have spent the last couple of years trying to identify some approach in which we have remit. We have got colleagues in the FCA and this team who are really focused on trying to do the best they can for what we are given the power to do.

"We’ve ended up a place where there has been many a conversation, supervisory assessments of the activities of building societies, looking at the evidence the customers have given us, looking at various things to say do we have an ability to get involved?

"We’ve come to a frustrating position for all concerned that says actually this is outside our remit."

He added: "We understand the loss and the stress that people who have lost out feel. We welcome the voluntary redress from the building societies. We continue to listen.

"We’re always learning. I don’t think we could have changed the way we’ve done things in terms of the actual supervisory work. I think we've looked at every potential angle. But there’s always a question of could we improve how we engage and make sure that customers impacted are understanding what the FCA is doing. I think there is a bit of that we need to reflect on.”

A spokesperson for the Philips Trust Action Group said: "PTAG would maintain it is within the FCA’s remit to act.