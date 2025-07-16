FCA fines Barclays £42m for poor handling of financial crime risks

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Financial Conduct Authority said the fines related to separate failings linked to the WealthTek and Stunt & Co businesses.

It fined Barclays Bank £39.3m for “failing to adequately manage money laundering risks” related to providing banking services to Stunt & Co.

Meanwhile, Barclays Bank UK has been fined £3.1m after it failed to check it had enough information to understand the money laundering risk before opening a client money account for now-collapsed wealth management firm WealthTek, the FCA said.

In a statement, the FCA said: “One simple check it could have done was to look at the Financial Services Register before opening the account.

"Had it done so, it would have seen that WealthTek was not permitted by the FCA to hold client money.”

The FCA statement added: “Without the right information about WealthTek and how the account would be used, there was an increased risk of misappropriation of client money or money laundering.

"Clients went on to deposit £34m into the account. Barclays has agreed to make a voluntary payment of £6.3m to WealthTek’s clients who have a shortfall in the money they have been able to reclaim.”

In December 2024, the FCA separately charged WealthTek’s principal partner with multiple criminal offences, including money laundering and fraud, the statement said.

“In the second case, the FCA has fined Barclays Bank PLC £39.3m for failing to adequately manage money laundering risks associated with providing banking services to Stunt & Co.”

The FCA statement said: “Barclays did not gather enough information at the start of the relationship or carry out proper ongoing monitoring. In the space of just over a year, Stunt & Co received £46.8m from Fowler Oldfield, a multimillion-pound money laundering operation.

“Barclays failed to properly consider the money laundering risks associated with the firm even after receiving information from law enforcement about suspected money laundering through Fowler Oldfield, and after learning that the police had raided both firms.”

“Barclays only conducted a review of its exposure to Fowler Oldfield through its customers, including Stunt & Co, after it learned of the FCA’s decision to prosecute NatWest over their relationship with Fowler Oldfield.

"By providing ongoing banking services to Stunt & Co, Barclays facilitated the movement of funds linked to financial crime.”

Therese Chambers, Joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, said: “The consequences of poor financial crime controls are very real – they allow criminals to launder the proceeds of their crimes, and they allow fraudsters to defraud consumers.

"Banks need to take responsibility and act promptly, particularly when obvious risks are brought to their attention.

“In the first of these cases, Barclays secured a significant reduction in its fine through its extensive co-operation with our investigation and through making a voluntary payment to affected consumers at our request.”