FCA reveals new details of how it handled 'Ponzi scheme' allegations in £138m Philips Trust case

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whistleblower Nick Anderson warned the FCA in October 2020 that he believed money belonging to hundreds of elderly savers was at risk due to the conduct of Philips Trust Corporation.

Philips Trust, formed in December 2017, had taken over property trusts and life savings investments belonging to hundreds of building society customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an unregulated firm but court records published two years ago have revealed the FCA had been looking into issues with the company since 2018.

The FCA has explained more details about its involvement with the Philips Trust Corporation issue.

The FCA launched a review of the company and wrote to him in January 2022 to say the work had been completed. It described the information he had provided as “insightful” but did not say whether it had made any determination on his “Ponzi scheme” allegation.

The FCA told Mr Anderson it had taken action by providing “guidance to the firm as to how they should conduct certain aspects of their business”.

Philips Trust collapsed three months later while holding £138m worth of assets. A court subsequently heard there had been “co-mingling, pooling and mistreatment of client monies” by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March this year, Mr Anderson said he believed the FCA had failed to act effectively on the details he had provided, with the regulator telling The Yorkshire Post it had “considered all the information we received” about Philips Trust.

But the FCA has now issued a more detailed statement about the matter, which states its actions directly led to forensic accountants being appointed.

A spokesperson for the FCA said: “The FCA assessed all the information we received in relation to PTC, including information from whistleblowers, to ensure that the appropriate action was taken.

"This information, following FCA engagement, led to PTC appointing forensic accountants to carry out a full reconciliation of its accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The initial conclusions of the forensic accountants in late November 2021 enabled the FCA to take intervention action in December 2021, in January 2022 against an authorised firm and ultimately PTC putting itself into administration in April 2022."

The FCA would not name the authorised firm it took action against in regard to the matter.

In a court submission following administration, PTC director Kay Collins said a firm Champion Accountants had been appointed in late 2020 and after it identified problems with how client money was being handled, had advised a forensic accountant should be appointed. She said a firm called Dains Forensic was instructed in summer 2021.

It is understood the FCA stands by their statement despite the differing account given by Ms Collins, with a source indicating her statement was not seeking to provide a “complete chronology” of the regulator’s involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Administrators Kroll have previously said the FCA had been carrying out inquiries into PTC “due to the concern that it had been undertaking regulated activity when it was not authorised to do so”.

Kroll said the FCA had rejected an application by Philips Trust to become an authorised company in October 2021.

The administrators added: “In light of these factors and the fact that the company has been operating at a loss and exhausted its own cash reserves, the director of the company took the decision to seek professional advice.