Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FCA will increase its floor space by nearly 5000 sq. feet at its 6 Queen Street office – an additional 35 per cent on top of what it already holds in the city centre location. .

A refurbishment project on the FCA’s Leeds office will begin late summer, with the new space set open in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive at the FCA said: “We have really benefited from having a base in Leeds – both in the breadth of talent that has joined the FCA and the different perspective our Leeds colleagues bring to the full breadth of our work.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced that it is set to base a further 100 of its workforce in Leeds as it expands its footprint in the city. Photo: FCA/PA Wire

“This further expansion is testament to the success of our Leeds office and the warm welcome we have received.”

The FCA first opened its Leeds office in September 2022 and currently employs almost 240 staff in the city.

Staff numbers have risen from around 130 in June of last year, after the company announced its plans to double its Leeds headcount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new roles come in addition to this previous announcement.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: "West Yorkshire is going from strength to strength as the largest financial services centre in England outside London.

“Hot on the heels of the Bank of England’s expansion in Leeds, I’m thrilled to welcome this new commitment from the Financial Conduct Authority.

"It's a fantastic vote of confidence in our region as we work to drive economic growth in a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes as the city’s position as a financial hub continues strengthen.

In May of this year, The Bank of England announced plans to also expand its presence within Leeds.

The bank said its plan would see around 500 staff based in Leeds by 2027, with many positions recruited from within the city, as well as existing staff members being relocated.

This also came three years after the bank announced its plans to create a “northern hub”, with a view to increasing its staff presence outside London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October of last year, the Bank of England opened an expanded office at Yorkshire House, which currently holds around 70 staff.

The bank has held a presence in the city for almost 200 years.

Speaking at a visit to the bank’s head offices last month, Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, said: “I'm delighted to be visiting the Leeds office today following our commitment to increase our presence here.

“Growing our operations in Leeds will contribute to a wider understanding of the Bank’s work across the UK and help us represent the people we serve"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Invest Leeds, the city is England’s largest financial centre outside London, with 30 national and international banks, 415 accountancy firms and £2bn in exports in financial services.