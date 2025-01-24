FCA's growth in Leeds is providing access to broader talent pool, says Nikhil Rathi

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just ask Nikhil Rathi, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, which is growing its operations in Leeds at a healthy pace. The FCA’s Leeds office, which only opened in 2022, is now a base for more than 300 employees, with around 100 extra staff expected to be welcomed this year. The Leeds operation has grown so rapidly that it has taken on further floor space at its base at 6 Queen Street, Leeds. Mr Rathi cut the ribbon to declare the enlarged office space open, alongside a number of civic leaders.

According to Mr Rathi, the expansion provides further opportunity for the FCA to benefit from a broader talent pool, offering different perspectives and experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've attracted a whole range of skills here,’’ he said. “We've recruited across dozens and dozens of teams. We have what we call 'location agnostic' recruitment at the FCA so every job is advertised as being open to applicants from London, Leeds and Edinburgh.”

Nikhil Rathi, the CEO of the FCA, said: "The expansion in Leeds provides further opportunity for us to benefit from a broader talent pool, offering different perspectives and experiences, meaning we can better represent the communities we serve.” (Photo supplied by FCA)

He said it was quite possible there might be more FCA staff based in Leeds in the future.

"We're also attracting a huge number of people mid career who are moving from other financial services firms; we've had people joining us from the police and NHS Digital here in Leeds. We've also had people joining us from some of the creative industries in Leeds.”

The regulator’s performance has come under scrutiny recently. The FCA, which regulates the conduct of around 42,000 businesses, was criticised by a cross-party Parliamentary group in a report published last year. The report described the FCA as slow and inadequate. In response, Mr Rathi said it was important for the FCA to consider feedback carefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Whenever there are cases where people have lost money because of wrongdoing in financial services, as a regulator for financial services, of-course, that is an issue of serious concern to us. We didn't see that report before it was published and a number of the testimonies related to events from a number of years ago. We've been really open about the scale of change we have undertaken at the FCA in the years since then. We always need to continually improve our operational effectiveness.

"We have taken very significant steps to step up in the area of consumer protection whether it comes through record numbers of financial crime prosecutions, record numbers of us intervening in financial promotions to see them amended or withdrawn. We have a very rigorous approach in our authorisations gateway; the number of firms not allowed in has risen from one in 14 to one in four.”

The FCA has been given a range of objectives by the Government and Parliament, he added.

“There is a particular focus on growth and competitiveness right now. The Prime Minister wrote to us on that topic and other regulators before Christmas. Part of the discussion we're having with the Government and Parliament is around risk and the level of risk allowed into the system. We have an enforcement team here in Leeds for our threshold conditions that allow people to operate in UK financial services...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got responsibility for going after those who may be operating illegally. We get thousands of reports every year of alleged breaches of those conditions. The reality is you have to make choices about which cases you're going to pursue based on what you think is potentially the most harmful and most urgent. It wouldn't be feasible to pursue absolutely everything.

"It's important to have a discussion about how we can explain how we make those choices and help to manage risk in the system."

It’s important to have rigorous protections and a regime of high standards, Mr Rathi added.

"We have proposals out for discussion in relation to revolutionising the advice market in the UK,’’ he said. "We've put some quite far reaching guidelines out to broaden out the ability for people to get access to the information and help they need to make decisions about their long-term financial wellbeing. The Chancellor has talked in her Mansion House speech about pension reforms. We have the third largest pension system in the world but our money isn't typically going into UK infrastructure and UK scale up companies. Investors in UK pensions are perhaps not getting the returns they could ideally get to support the living standards they would like in retirement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FCA is playing a role in trying to tackle some of these issues, according to Mr Rathi.

"We are doing a lot of work on digital consumer markets,’’ he added. “The arrival of AI (artificial intelligence) across the economy will have an impact on consumer markets. You'll see firms use it increasingly to tackle financial crime and for lending decisions.

"We want to encourage innovation but do so in a way that's responsible,’’ he added. "There's also very significant work going on in payments to enable digitisation of payments to make sure there's fair competition and choice. Last year we saw the culmination of the implementation of our consumer duty, which was the biggest shift in standards in retail financial services and consumer protection for decades.

"What we moved to was outcomes based regulations; not writing lots of detailed rules but saying, ‘These are the outcomes we want for consumers in the UK; fair value products sold honestly, good customer service (and) a focus on vulnerable consumers. We're also doing work there to make sure what we would like to see in the consumer duty is being implemented; for example, in certain types of insurance markets and in certain sectors of the banking market as well."