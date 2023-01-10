'Female-first' brand ACAI Outdoorwear secures investment to help it grow

A clothing brand which aims to inspire more women to get outdoors in order to improve their mental and physical health is set for rapid growth after securing investment.

The consumer-focused investment firm, Growth Partner, which is backed by HomeServe plc founder and CEO Richard Harpin, has completed a £3m investment into the “female-first” outdoor brand, ACAI.

Growth Partner has taken a minority stake to help accelerate the company’s growth plans in the UK and internationally. ACAI’s previous

investors, DSW Ventures will be exiting, having supported the business since October 2019.

A spokesman said: “ACAI was founded in 2016 by fashion designer and entrepreneur Kasia Bromley and her husband Joe. The couple have experienced exceptional growth with ACAI, doubling revenue each year since inception and growing the staff base from four to 25 over the last three years.

"Investment into the management team this year has seen Joe step down as CEO and the recruitment of Richard Leedham, the ex-Berghaus CEO and Pentland group executive board member, into the role to lead the next phase of growth.

“Kasia, whose design experience included working with the likes of Alexander McQueen, saw a need for innovation in women’s outdoor clothing. The brand has also created the ‘Outdoorsing’ movement which aims to encourage and inspire more women to embrace the outdoors and benefit from fresh air and time spent together with like-minded women.”

The latest investment will support the acceleration of strategic opportunities for the business, to grow internationally, launch new products and expand from the direct-to-consumer channel. Growth Partner Investment Director, James Worrall, led the deal for Growth Partner and joins the board as non-executive director.

Andy Francey and Fiona Woodhead at Freeths provided legal advice, Ian Robinson at Sentio Partners provided support with financial due diligence, and Ben Martin at One4Zero provided digital due diligence for Growth Partner. ACAI and its shareholders were advised by Matt Noon and Phil Wallbank at Hill Dickinson.

ACAI Creative Director, Kasia Bromley said “My mission is to inspire more women to get outdoors to enjoy nature for their mental and physical wellbeing. Women deserve outdoor clothing which makes them feel great and performs to enhance their confidence. This investment will support ACAI to reach many more women. Joe

and I are delighted to be partnering with Richard, James and the Growth Partner team to accelerate ACAI’s growth”

Growth Partner Investment Director, James Worrall added “ACAI operates in the Outdoorwear market which has experienced significant growth but is yet to be disrupted by a direct-to-consumer, female-first challenger brand.

