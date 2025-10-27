Female leaders are helping manufacturing sector expand, Made Smarter roundtable is told

Female business leaders are helping Yorkshire’s manufacturing sector expand during a period of economic uncertainty, a major business event was told.

The strength of the region’s female-led enterprises was highlighted during a roundtable event hosted by The Yorkshire Post and Made Smarter Yorkshire & Humber. The event, which was held at the Grand Hotel in York, explored the challenges and opportunities facing women in the manufacturing sector.

Mimi Rawlings, commercial director of Pocklington-based MLA Limited, which manufactures uniforms for the police and prison services, said that three out of four designers at MLA are female. Two team leaders are also women.

"The management has recognised the strengths of having female leaders,’’ she added. “Those team leaders are responsible for the production teams as well. We use recruitment companies and we often find applicants are thin on the ground due to our location."

“One thing we have done is promote our business with our local state school, so that when students come to do their work experience week, we are there for them. Some of this has been facilitated personally rather than directly with the school. The pupils have absolutely loved it.”

Sarah Hewitt, key account manager at Portakabin, said that as part of National Manufacturing Day, the company welcomed a group of year 9 students to its manufacturing head office in York, to give them an insight into modular construction.

She added: “The spaces created by Portakabin range from site offices to whole school buildings, operating theatres and everything in between, and it was wonderful to see the female students during their visit to Portakabin so engaged with discussions around manufacturing and the various roles the sector offers.

“I know at Portakabin, we offer a range of apprenticeships every year and are thrilled to see our female cohort in their apprenticeship roles, including electrical, project management, structural engineering, commercial and more.”

Natalie Thrush, chief of staff at York-based lateral flow technology company Abingdon Health, added: “The analogy with the success of women's football is a good one because we need influencers to encourage a next generation of female manufacturers."

"It's also ensuring the culture is supportive to women working in that environment. It's not just about getting more women into manufacturing, it's about real diversity.

"People are allowed to be themselves at Abingdon. We haven't done anything consciously to develop that culture; it just reflected the beliefs of the owners.”

The 2025/26 Made Smarter programme has been extended to support Yorkshire manufacturers with digital transformation.

The programme focuses on four key areas for local businesses; digital road mapping, intensive technology support, the development of skills, including the vital role apprenticeships can play and capex for hardware and software.