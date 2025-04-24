Fenton Packaging Solutions launches new solutions-focused website

Leeds-based Fenton Packaging Solutions has launched a new solutions-focused website.

“Our new website has captured Fenton’s personality and emphasises the solutions aspect of our offering,” says Chris Warren, one of three Managing Partners at Fenton Packaging Solutions, which is located at Kinetic 45 in Newmarket Lane. “While we are known for supplying every type of packaging from steel and tin-plate to rigid plastic, we are increasingly being asked to recommend and provide solutions which are innovative and more sustainable.

“The new site is modern, clean, fresh, not over-complicated, and covers all the main packaging types we offer – so users can quickly and easily find what they are looking for. More importantly, we’ve made it easy for them to be able to talk to us directly or contact their local representative. The site is also connected to our preferred social media platform LinkedIn, so is constantly updated with fresh content.

“Ever since we rebranded as Fenton Packaging Solutions in 2022, we’ve been stressing the consultative aspect of the business as a solutions provider. We’re keen to help, easy to talk to and often surprise both established and new customers with innovative solutions which help them enhance their products, improve logistics, advance their sustainability goals, and even save them money.

“Packaging has never been more in the spotlight. From single-use packaging bans, through the Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and Simpler Recycling, the legislative landscape is changing rapidly. If you or your end-user customers have concerns about any of these recent or current legislative changes, talk to us. We can help you navigate through the complexities of EPR, while optimising your packaging and ensuring you comply with all relevant current and future legislation.”

“At Fentons, sustainability is at the heart of our offering and our product ranges feature steel, tinplate, plastic and cardboard packaging that is 100% recyclable. Our plastic packaging, such as buckets or paintainers can also be produced containing a minimum 30% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) material. Products manufactured using PCR material help offset and reduce UK PPT charges.

“Our UN (and non-UN) Bag-in-Box (BiB) and Stand-Up Pouch flexible packaging delivers advantages in both weight and space-savings, again helping reduce PPT costs. In certain instances, customers adopting a flexible packaging format can significantly reduce their liabilities relating to EPR – for instance by adopting a flexible BiB solution or stand-up pouch pack over traditional rigid plastics.

“Switching to BiB packaging allows users to reduce their packaging costs, while committing to sustainability. Throughout the packaging life-cycle these packaging solutions outperform all competitive products regarding carbon emissions, energy use, and greenhouse gas production.