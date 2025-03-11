Fernco transforms factory insight and productivity with FourJaw

Fernco, a global manufacturer of plumbing and water management solutions, has transformed its factory insight and productivity approach at its Barnsley facility by automating the capture and analysis of machine utilisation and energy consumption data with FourJaw Manufacturing Analytics.

By implementing FourJaw’s plug-and-play machine monitoring technology at its Barnsley facility, Fernco has improved data accuracy, reduced reliance on manual reporting, and gained deeper insights to support operational decision-making, resulting in a production efficiency improvement of 10%.

Fernco deployed FourJaw’s technology on its injection moulding machines in Barnsley, replacing manual data logging that took several days each month with automated data capture. Real-time alerts now enable faster response times to shop floor issues, while detailed analytics provide a data-driven foundation for decision-making across operations, finance, and senior leadership.

One key benefit has been a clearer understanding of machine utilisation trends, allowing Fernco to make informed decisions on resource allocation and production planning. The data has supported the business in balancing productivity with operational efficiency, ensuring machines are running at optimal levels without unnecessary strain on resources.

Fernco operative using FourJaw Manufacturing Analytics.

Kieran Bestall, Operations Manager at Fernco, comments: “FourJaw has provided us with real-time, fact-based insights into our operations. We can now pinpoint the true causes of downtime, track energy consumption, and make informed decisions about capacity and efficiency. This has helped us establish achievable utilisation targets and better manage our cost base.”

Chris Iveson, CEO at FourJaw Manufacturing Analytics, comments: “We are proud to support Fernco in unlocking the full potential of their production operations. Every factory has unique constraints, and maximising productivity isn’t just about pushing for the highest numbers—it’s about optimising your resources. FourJaw’s real-time data empowers manufacturers to make strategic decisions based on facts, not assumptions.”