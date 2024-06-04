A total of 136 battery units will be installed at the 150MW / 300MWh site, which will be SSE Renewables’ second battery storage facility and three times the size of its first operational battery asset in Salisbury.

SSE says that once operational, the Ferrybridge facility could power close to a quarter of a million homes for up to two hours during times of peak demand.

Richard Cave-Bigley, director of dvelopment & construction – solar & battery, at SSE Renewables, said: “We’re excited to have reached another significant milestone on our Ferrybridge battery storage project with the arrival of the first batteries on-site.

Richard Cave-Bigley, director of dvelopment & construction – solar & battery, at SSE Renewables. Pohoto: Stuart Nicol Photography.

“Ferrybridge will once again be a key location for the UK energy system, providing the flexible electricity storage the country needs to fully utilise its growing renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power.”

The installation of the batteries will continue until late June, with project partners OCU Energy carrying out the work in conjunction with crane supplier, Notus Contract Lifting.

Craig Jackson, project manager for Ferrybridge BESS, SSE Renewables, said: “It’s great to have the first battery units arriving at the site as we continue to move through the construction phase of the project.

“In the coming weeks we’ll be working with our construction partners OCU Energy and local contractors to complete the installation of all battery units and a 132kv transformer at the Ferrybridge site.”