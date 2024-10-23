Fifth of private schools could be forced to close due to Labour's thoughtless VAT raid, Yorkshire lawyer warns

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Put simply – there is not enough time for schools to adjust, it will be a mess and it could cause significant disruption for pupils in both private and state school sectors.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced that from January 1 2025, all education services, vocational training and boarding services supplied by a private school for a charge will be subject to VAT at the standard rate of 20 per cent.

The announcement of a mid-academic year change caught schools somewhat off guard as they had expected a September 2025 introduction and possibly a graduated charge rising to 20 per cent over time to allow a smooth transition, rather than an immediate imposition of the full rate.

Jonathan Amor, licensed insolvency practitioner and partner with Azets UK in Yorkshire

Also, parents cannot pay in advance to avoid next year’s increase as the government has closed any potential loophole by ruling that all fees paid from July 29 2024 for school terms from January 1 2025 will be subject to the tax.

The impact on the UK’s 2,600 private schools and the parents of the approximately 615,000 children educated in them will be immense – as will be the impact on local communities.

I think the fallout is going to be somewhere between 10 per cent and 20 per cent closures over the next three years.

It’s not the beginning of the end of private schools but it is an act of self-harm on arguably one of the UK’s greatest export sectors, which is internationally recognised as being world-leading.

Most, if not all, private schools cannot afford to absorb a 20 per cent slab tax imposition – so fees will rise, therefore the number of pupils will decrease and private education will become even more exclusive.

The well-known schools, backed by the wealthiest parents and overseas families, will get by, but the less well known schools in the private sector are the ones at risk, including those in Yorkshire.

Schools on the margins where hard-pressed parents may often struggle to find the fees will almost certainly close down – and that may well lead to severe and disruptive displacement activity into the state sector.

It’s a mess and it’s going to be highly unsettling and emotionally traumatic for the pupils involved.

Early years schooling may be hit first as many private schools cut back to core activities, offering only secondary education because parents of older children are themselves older and typically more financially secure and it’s a time when grandparents are more likely to chip in.

We must also consider the effect on the communities around schools, not just supply chains.

Many private schools provide services to the community, such as making available the use of facilities like swimming pools and playing fields for public use.

Also, what would happen to private school premises, many of which are listed buildings? We are potentially storing up a legacy problem where the proper care and maintenance of such properties must be open to question.

The sooner private school governing bodies seek to plan for this tax imposition the more options they will have.

They need to engage with scenario, cash flow and estate management planning and a whole lot more to seek to preserve their businesses.

If they just bury their heads in the sand and wait to see if they can just carry on through it regardless, they are likely to be left with a very sore head. Governors, as directors, should also be mindful of their responsibilities because if they get it wrong they risk personal liability.