Fifty jobs to be created when Pranzo opens restaurant in historic heart of York in 2025

Pranzo has revealed it is opening a restaurant in Church Street in York early next year, which will employ 50 people. Pranzo Italian already has three established restaurants in Ilkley, Harrogate and Horsforth.

Chef-owner Marco Greco said: "Opening in York has been a goal since 2018 when I opened my first restaurant.

"Recently, the right location came up in the city, and it has all fallen into place; the timing is right. We will be a stone’s throw from York Minster, Jorvik Viking Centre and Theatre Royal, it’s a great location right in the heart of this beautiful city.”

"The whole team are excited to be part of the York dining scene. We're looking forward to introducing more people to the homemade pasta and traditional Calabrese food I grew up with.

“Opening a restaurant in York will take our employment tally to more than 150 people.”

Pranzo takes its inspiration from Mr Greco’s family heritage in Calabria, Southern Italy, where he watched his grandmother make homemade pasta mixed with ingredients picked from their garden.

He added: “I wanted to offer something truly authentic, a real taste of home in Yorkshire.

"We make everything in-house, our pasta is made fresh daily, as are our bread, sauces, and desserts. We import wine from single estate, family-run vineyards, and we drench ourselves in knowledge to offer excellent food and wine pairings.”

Chief Operating Officer Stephen Peace added: “In addition to our homemade pasta menu, the restaurant in York will have a small plates lunchtime offering.

He added: “At the core of our values is family, it’s important to us that families can gather at Pranzo and enjoy time together, it’s why we recently added a Sunday roast and a new kid’s menu to our offering.”