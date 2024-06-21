Figures show 94% of Yorkshire’s tech startups looking for funding to grow

The data comes as Yorkshire continues to establish itself as an alternative tech hub to the likes of London and Manchester. A recent report by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology found that businesses in Yorkshire and Humber saw a huge uplift of 20 per cent in venture capital investment, reaching new highs of over £200 million of investment in 2023.

Tech Climbers Yorkshire data saw a positive attitude to gaining funding for growth, as over two thirds of respondents said they were very confident they would secure investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Heyes, founder of Tech Climbers and CEO at Active Profile said: “We were blown away by Yorkshire last year, as we spotlighted the region’s ambition, and in 2024, we can really see the incredible progress made by the ecosystem here – the growth in the number of startups alone is a fantastic indicator of Yorkshire’s potential to be a global hub for tech.”

Yorkshire is also attracting startups who are flocking to the region to make their name. 27 per cent of entrants have been trading for less than a year, and 29 per cent for one to two years.