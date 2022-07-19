Filey distillery's Pink Gin won the Master and Gold Medal at the Spirit Business Gin Masters.

Filey distillery's Pink Gin won the master's medal at the Spirit Business Gin Masters awards in London.

A company spokesman said staff were celebrating after its signature gin won both a master's medal and a gold medal.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "Five hundred gins from across the globe were entered into the Spirits Business Gin Masters 2022 awards. One Pink Gin stood out from the rest: Filey Pink Gin. It was the only Pink Gin in the competition to receive the coveted master's medal. Filey Pink Gin is simply the best of the best.

"An army of judges was called upon to tackle this year’s entries, with nine panels of experts in total. The group assembled at Lola’s at the Hippodrome Casino in London and the bottles’ identities were kept hidden from the judges."