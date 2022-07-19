Filey distillery's Pink Gin won the master's medal at the Spirit Business Gin Masters awards in London.
A company spokesman said staff were celebrating after its signature gin won both a master's medal and a gold medal.
A spokesman said: "Five hundred gins from across the globe were entered into the Spirits Business Gin Masters 2022 awards. One Pink Gin stood out from the rest: Filey Pink Gin. It was the only Pink Gin in the competition to receive the coveted master's medal. Filey Pink Gin is simply the best of the best.
"An army of judges was called upon to tackle this year’s entries, with nine panels of experts in total. The group assembled at Lola’s at the Hippodrome Casino in London and the bottles’ identities were kept hidden from the judges."
The spokesman added: "Filey Distillery entered both of its gins into the competition. The Filey Signature Gin took its place in the Super Premium and Contemporary categories. In the Super Premium contingent, the first master's medal rolled in. Filey Gin secured the top award for its “very tasty, herbal” qualities."