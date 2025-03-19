Filtronic expands strategic partnership with SpaceX
Filtronic said the partnership has been expanded to enable an increased allocation of business to Filtronic, deepening the collaboration between the two companies.
The statement added: “Building upon the initial agreement signed in April 2024, this enhanced partnership reflects SpaceX's continued confidence in Filtronic's cutting-edge technology and engineering expertise. As part of this agreement, Filtronic will increase its supply of advanced E-band SSPA modules to support the ongoing deployment of SpaceX's Starlink constellation, which provides high-speed, low-latency internet to users worldwide.”
Nat Edington, Chief Executive Officer, of Filtronic commented: "We are delighted to enter this important new phase of our strategic partnership with SpaceX.
"The new agreement demonstrates the value of our technology to one of the world's most innovative technology companies.”
He added: "This gives us greater visibility and confidence that we are trading marginally ahead of market expectations for our financial year ending 31 May 2026. This continues to be an exciting time for the business, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with SpaceX."
