Filtronic expands strategic partnership with SpaceX

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filtronic said the partnership has been expanded to enable an increased allocation of business to Filtronic, deepening the collaboration between the two companies.

The statement added: “Building upon the initial agreement signed in April 2024, this enhanced partnership reflects SpaceX's continued confidence in Filtronic's cutting-edge technology and engineering expertise. As part of this agreement, Filtronic will increase its supply of advanced E-band SSPA modules to support the ongoing deployment of SpaceX's Starlink constellation, which provides high-speed, low-latency internet to users worldwide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nat Edington, Chief Executive Officer, of Filtronic commented: "We are delighted to enter this important new phase of our strategic partnership with SpaceX.

Electronics manufacturer Filtronic has expanded its strategic partnership with SpaceX, which designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

"The new agreement demonstrates the value of our technology to one of the world's most innovative technology companies.”