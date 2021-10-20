Filtronic in Leeds lands £600,000 5G modules contract with US firm

Richard Gibbs is CEO of the Leeds-based firm.

The Leeds-based business said the new contract, valued at approximately £600,000, is of strategic importance as it fulfils the objective of broadening the customer base and it addresses an adjacent market we have been actively targeting for growth.

The contract, from an radio frequency (RF) test equipment company in the USA, provides order cover for an initial build of RF front-end modules for their next generation over-the-air 5G test equipment.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The product will extend the frequency range of the customer's existing product offering above 50GHz by employing Filtronic's extensive mmWave specific design and manufacturing know-how.

This pilot phase order will be delivered over a period of 18 months, with revenue predominantly recognised in the 2023 financial year.

Richard Gibbs, CEO of Filtronic, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen to deliver these technically challenging products, to a client who meets our strategic objective of broadening the customer base and the markets we serve, after the completion of a successful design and development phase.

"We now look forward to the challenge of delivering this pilot phase over the next 18 months to ensure we can secure future production orders.

"It is another tremendous endorsement of our engineering and manufacturing capability and establishes our position as a leading global player in the emerging mmWave equipment market."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you