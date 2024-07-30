Filtronic reports 'significant progress' after signing strategic partnership with SpaceX
The company, which is a designer and manufacturer of products for the aerospace, defence, space and telecommunications infrastructure markets, also revealed that its sales increased by 56 per cent to £25.4m in the 12 months ended May 31 2024.
It recently signed a five-year strategic partnership with SpaceX, a market leader in low earth orbit space communications, for the supply of Cerus solid state power amplifier products at multiple frequency bands.
Commenting on the outlook, Jonathan Neale, Chairman, said: "The success in FY2024 (full year 2024) has given us a very strong basis for our business as we look ahead into FY2025. We continue to prove that we have the technology, products and skills to compete internationally with the best.
"Contract wins in FY2024 require us to expand the group's engineering and manufacturing operations into our growing sales orderbook.
"At the same time as we develop our electronic communications products and technology in the low earth orbit space sector, we have ambitions to do more in the defence, aerospace and security sectors.
"These markets have very similar needs and problems of integrating high volumes of sensors and data whilst making that data available securely, quickly and at large scale to end users.”
