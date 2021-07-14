Final phase of Sheffield Business Park could create up to 500 jobs

Catalyst will be the final phase of Sheffield Business Park

Launched as Catalyst, the new scheme at Sheffield Business Park will offer five design and build opportunities for sale or to let from 22,354 to 108,237 sq ft.

The plans mark the final phase of development at Sheffield Business Park by the joint venture between UK property development companies Premcor and Peveril Securities, which bought the 18-acre Catalyst site for an undisclosed sum in a deal brokered by Knight Frank and BNP Paribas Real Estate, in March this year.

Simon Hawkins, director at Premcor, said: “Catalyst is an exciting development set to be fuelled by the region’s impressive manufacturing pedigree and status. Our development will truly reflect the catalyst for growth here. The Sheffield City Region ..is one of the UK’s major manufacturing locations.”

