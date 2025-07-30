Finalists revealed for £1m Mayor of West Yorkshire's big ideas challenge

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen local businesses are finalists in a £1m challenge launched by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin as part of her plan for growth.

The challenge, delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and supported by global challenge company, Challenge Works, encourages the creation of products or services that have the potential to improve health and wellbeing in West Yorkshire. A spokesman said: “Through development grants of £20,000 for the 19 successful firms, the challenge will help to bring new technologies to life while helping businesses to grow, create skilled jobs and put money in people’s pockets.

“In March 2026, after facing a vigorous testing and refining, three businesses will then be selected as winners of the challenge and awarded a further £100,000 to support the commercialisation of their innovations.”

An AI wellbeing companion for neurodivergent women and a digital training platform for pharmacists are among the finalists in the West Yorkshire Mayor’s big ideas challenge. (Photo Mark Bickerdike Photography)

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “These finalists represent the very best of West Yorkshire’s talent, ingenuity and determination to drive positive change. “Through bold, innovative thinking, each of these businesses are tackling serious health challenges, and we’re supporting them to turn their creative ideas into concrete action. “This is what building a stronger, fairer region looks like, and I’m incredibly proud to support their journeys as they work to transform lives and boost the wellbeing of our communities.”

The challenge has been established in response to data which reveals deprivation in some areas of West Yorkshire.

Life expectancy in Yorkshire and the Humber stands at one year and ten months lower than the average in England, and 4.7 per cent of working age people are economically inactive due to ill health, which is 0.6 per cent above the average, a spokesman said.

"With the region trailing the UK’s productivity levels by 16.8 per cent due in part to poor health, tackling health inequalities will have a ripple effect on the region, accelerating social and economic change, and supporting West Yorkshire to flourish.

“The West Yorkshire Combined Authority is actively supporting the Government’s 10 Year Health Plan, which will see the NHS move from treatment to prevention to alleviate pressure on frontline services.

"As preventative solutions, the 19 finalists present compelling opportunities to ease this pressure,’’ the statement added.

The finalists include MAGI, an AI platform offering accessible tools to help neurodivergent women and The West Yorkshire DPP Support and Prescribing Support Platform, which is a digital platform offering the region’s pharmacists training and peer support. Also among the finalists is Polly, an AI-powered speech and language platform for children.

Kathy Nothstine, Director of Cities and Societies, Challenge Works, said: “Innovation is the key to unlocking brighter futures for those living in West Yorkshire.

“Faced with high levels of deprivation and limited access to spaces and services that support wellbeing, the region is battling high levels of health inequality, leading to economic inactivity and levels of productivity that trail the national average.