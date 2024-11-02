Finance analyst Sarah Coles discusses the Budget’s losers and not-quite losers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bad news that didn’t happen

One significant no-show was the rumour that Rachel Reeves would freeze income tax thresholds for longer. The freeze is already set to be in place until April 2028, but the fear was that it might be stretched to 2029 or even 2030, so it’s a relief there will be no extension. We’re not out of the woods just yet. There’s plenty more dense tax undergrowth left to catch our ankles and trip us up in the coming years, but at least now there’s an end in sight.

A rise in fuel duty was another worry whipped off the table at the last minute. This had been a looming threat for drivers, who faced the end of the temporary 5p cut in March and another 2p rise from the annual fuel duty escalator in April. It means a 15th year without duty rises, and will save the average car driver £59 in 2025/26.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses for photographs as she leaves 11 Downing Street, London, before delivering her first Budget to the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday October 30, 2024.

There had also been an awful lot of discussion about the potential for cuts to pensions tax relief and tax-free cash – both of which were notable by their absence. This will be greeted with a huge sigh of relief, because both are hugely popular parts of the pensions system and any move to reduce either would have severely undermined people’s trust.

If you jumped the gun and have already taken your tax-free cash, and want to put it back in, you need to consider your position carefully. If you’ve only recently opened a drawdown account, you should be able to reverse your decision. But if you were to take it out and then put it back in again, you could end up breaching recycling rules aimed at preventing people exploiting the system for extra tax relief, and be clobbered with a fine.

ISA savers and investors were holding their breath for cuts to allowances, so it was a real positive that the allowances were guaranteed until 2030, providing welcome stability. Of course, over time, inflation will continue to eat into the real value of the allowance – which hasn’t moved since 2017, and we’re expected to pay an extra £605 million in tax as a result by 2029/30 – but it’s still better than a cut.

Inheritance tax fears were also widespread ahead of the announcement, and while the rules did change, some big hitters remained. It means no changes to the nil rate band, the residence nil rate band and the ability to transfer unused nil rate bands to a spouse or civil partner. All of them would have dragged huge numbers of people into paying this tax, so no news was good news on this front.

The pain we did get

There were three considerable changes to inheritance tax that will hit hard. The inheritance tax threshold will be frozen until 2030, which will mean we pay an extra £355 million in the last year of the freeze.

The inheritance tax treatment of pensions is also changing, so that money left in a defined contribution pension after your death will be brought into your estate for inheritance tax purposes. While it didn’t create much of a stir, it could be one of the biggest hits from the Budget - expected to cost people an incredible £1.46 billion in 2029/30. The government estimates it’ll affect 8% of estates.

If you’re facing this possibility, it’s worth considering whether you want to give more of your assets away during your life. It’s vital not to leave yourself short, but if you were storing assets to leave as a legacy, you may want to make gifts sooner rather than later, when you have the added benefit of being able to see them make the most of the money.

There were also changes to agricultural relief and business property relief. This will affect business owners and family farmers, who can only pass £1 million of these assets before tax is due, and then face inheritance tax at 20%. The reaction has been understandably dramatic, as families struggle to see how they will continue the business beyond this generation.

Business property relief is also a valuable tax break for AIM investors, who can hold qualifying investments for two years and see them fall out of their estate for inheritance tax purposes. From April full relief will give way to a possible inheritance tax bill at 20%. It means you may need to reassess the role of these investments in your portfolio.

There was bad news on property purchases too. There was disappointment for anyone holding out hope for an extension to the stamp duty holiday, set to end in April. Right now, there’s no stamp duty for first-time buyers on the first £425,000 of a property’s value, but from April the threshold will drop to £300,000. Meanwhile, existing owners buying new property face a halving of the threshold from £250,000 to £125,000.

For prospective landlords, things are even tougher because the stamp duty surcharge on investment property will rise from 3% to 5%. It means property remains one of the least tax-efficient ways to invest. The rise in the stamp duty surcharge will mean a bigger tax bill when landlords get into property. The ongoing freeze in income tax thresholds and less generous mortgage tax relief means they pay more tax on rent as they go along. Then when they come to sell up, there’s capital gains tax to pay. Unlike investors in stocks and shares, property investors can’t protect themselves from this tax by using ISAs. They can’t realise capital gains gradually either and take advantage of their annual allowances.

There was also a blow for stocks and shares investors, with a rise in capital gains tax for these investments. The rate has now risen from 10% to 18% for basic rate taxpayers and 20% to 24% for higher and additional rate taxpayers, and was put in place immediately. The fact the rise is so much larger for lower earners will catch out couples where one earns more, and the other holds the assets. This includes plenty of pensioners. There’s a danger this hike will encourage people to focus on tax, rather than the investments that make the most sense for their circumstances. There’s also a danger they may hoard the assets until capital gains tax resets to zero on death.

One cash cow that’s always milked at any budget is the ‘sin taxes’, so it was no surprise to see a rise in tobacco duty, a new vaping duty from 2026, and higher alcohol duty from February next year - although in an effort to provide some protection for pubs, the duty on draught beer will be cut.

The good news

There was plenty of news that wasn’t as bad as expected, but actual good news was thin on the ground. Lower earners benefited from rises to the minimum wage, which will mean an extra £1,400 a year for a full-time worker. Younger people in this earnings bracket will be particularly pleased to see rises of as much as 18%, as the government moves towards equalising minimum pay rates for all ages. For carers there was a rise to the weekly earnings limit for carer’s allowance – which will rise to the equivalent of 16 hours a week at the national living wage.

There was also confirmation that the state pension will rise 4.1% in April 2025. This will increase a full new state pension to £230.30 a week - or £11,975 a year. Meanwhile, the full, old basic state pension will go up to £176.45 a week, which will take it to £9,175 a year.

It means this wasn’t so much a Budget of winners and losers, but one of losers and those who didn’t quite lose as much as they were expecting. And in a Budget designed to raise £40 billion in tax, it’s no wonder so many people will be happy to settle for that.