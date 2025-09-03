Financial advisers need 'Big Data' on their side to meet updated regulations: Dan Bisby

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move to big data is upon us.

With its recently updated Consumer Duty regulations, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has swept away any notion that simple box-ticking is enough to show you’re acting in your clients’ best interests and protecting them from harm.

The FCA makes it a key part of the Duty to ‘assess, test, understand and evidence the outcomes their customers are receiving’ – a shift made clear when it sent a data request to around 5,000 directly authorised firms last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Bisby shares his expert insight. Picture: Sam Toolsie 2025

The direction of travel is one of data collection, record keeping, and reporting. And in the mergers and acquisitions space, we are seeing acquirers follow the FCA’s lead by shifting their focus to data reviews, and ensuring that potential sellers can evidence their ongoing advice.

It means IFAs must provide a raft of readily available and highly detailed data to demonstrate compliance, evidencing that they have identified their clients’ unique, nuanced and evolving needs, and what action they are taking to meet them.

Advisers with the best records, and tools to maintain them, will be best placed to meet the ever growing reporting requirements.

It’s a tough and complex requirement, even for IFAs who already believe they operate to the highest standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And anyone who fails to provide the data to show they are meeting their Consumer Duty obligations can find themselves faced with fines and increased FCA scrutiny – not to mention the incalculable cost incurred in terms of bad publicity and loss of customer trust.

The good news is that auditable business management systems exist that can help even small companies and lone IFAs to navigate the new data-focused demands of the FCA regulations and M&A acquirers.

IFAs, especially small companies or sole advisers, might understandably feel a bit blindsided by the FCA’s detailed data requests. But they can mitigate the risk of breaching the Duty if they are proactive and invest early in data systems that help embed compliance into client interactions and business management processes.

These systems remove much of the grind and pressure, by creating a streamlined record of the steps taken to manage and monitor the experiences of each client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also provide an important tool for identifying vulnerabilities early by monitoring and assessing customer outcomes, so IFAs can mitigate potential harms and improve their protocols and practices in the process.

From a legal perspective, this data-driven, evidenced approach to customer service and outcomes is one which would benefit many other sectors.

It might be a tough transition initially, but it’s worth embedding these data-driven practices into your business processes early to ensure the protection of both valued clients and your professional reputation. Investing the time now will save stress, time and costs when you come to exit in the future.