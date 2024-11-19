Finningley quarry: Plans create lakeside holiday retreat at site of active quarry

An application has been submitted to create a lakeside holiday retreat at the site of an active quarry in Doncaster.

Plans have been submitted to Doncaster Council to create a lakeside retreat at Grange Quarry in Finningley after works have concluded at the site.

Extraction is currently authorised at the site until 2029, after which a two-year restoration is set to take place.

The site was originally set to be restored into mostly lakes, creating an area of biodiverse open space.

Part of the proposed retreat site. Credit: Mark Simmonds Planning Services

New plans would see a reduction in the amount of lakes on the site to create a private lakeside holiday retreat.

If approved, 100 lodges will be built on the site to be used as holiday accommodation.

A statement in support of the application described the plans as “a positive addition supporting biodiversity and providing economic growth to this rural area.”

Applicant North Lincs Property stated that they aim for a “quiet retreat”, centred around nature rather than a traditional holiday park, with the lodges to be spread in a low density across the site.

They added that lakes will be intended for biodiversity rather than stocked primarily for fishing use, confirming that access to the lakes will be limited to staying guests.

Landscaping will also take place to encourage a variety of species at the site.

It will be accessed from an existing crossroads on Bank End Road that currently serves the quarry, with no new roads to be built.