Fintech brand Dojo moves its 190-strong Hull team to new home in city’s Fruit Market

Fintech Dojo provides rapid integrated card machine services, a mobile app allowing businesses to track their transactions in real time, and WalkUp by Dojo, which enables customers to access a queue management system used by 800 restaurants across the UK.

Dojo has relocated its 190-strong Hull team to a new home in the £3.75m fourth building within developer Wykeland Group’s @TheDock tech campus, which is also home to the Centre for Digital Innovation (C4DI), in the city’s Fruit Market.

The Dojo team in Hull is now occupying a large part of the first floor and all of the second floor in the £3.75m fourth building within Wykeland Group’s @TheDock tech campus. Pictured with Wykeland’s Asset Manager John Gouldthorp are, from left, Dojo’s Workplace Experience Manager Liz Briggs, Head of Customer Service Meg Darling, and Commercial Support Manager Ashleigh Sainsbury.

The Dojo team is occupying a large part of the first floor and all of the second floor, with the new offices accommodating customer service, commercial and IT teams.

Dojo has moved its Hull team from its previous offices at Warehouse 6 in Princes Dock Street in the city centre.

It means the 20,000 sq ft, three-storey building is now fully let, having been speculatively developed during the pandemic.

Meg Darling, Head of Customer Service at Dojo, said: “We’re really excited to have such a fantastic working environment, giving us more space in a brilliant location.

“We’re huge investors in our people and culture and moving to such a vibrant area of Hull makes it an even better place to work for our teams.

“The space is great, both internally and externally, and we’re delighted to be surrounded by like-minded businesses in this growing tech community.”

The company, which also has bases in London, Bristol and Belfast, is continuing to offer its staff flexible work arrangements, splitting their week between the new C4DI office and working from home.

Commercial Support Manager Ashleigh Sainsbury said: “The Fruit Market area is stunning. It’s great to see how much it has grown and developed and it’s the perfect place for us to continue to attract fresh talent.

“During lockdown, my team doubled in size and it’s great to be able to welcome them all into the office in such an exciting new working environment. Working together in person and collaborating with each other really enhances the customer experience, too.”

John Gouldthorp, Asset Manager at Wykeland, said: “Securing Dojo is a major coup for C4DI and @TheDock, as it brings a big national tech brand and almost 200 jobs to this thriving digital community.

“It underlines the positive impact of establishing a hub to bring the city’s leading digital businesses and specialists together. Just a few years after the opening of the first C4DI building, the tech community has grown into one of the UK’s most powerful digital clusters.

“Dojo’s decision also emphasises how attractive the Fruit Market is as a workplace. Companies are recognising that their staff and potential recruits want to work in a location that offers a vibrant lifestyle and opportunities to socialise during breaks and after work.”

The Dojo move is the latest in a series of investments bringing tech jobs to C4DI and @TheDock.

The second C4DI building welcomed its first occupier last October when leading digital retail marketing agency Summit Media opened a new office for its 60-strong team on the first floor.