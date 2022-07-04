One of largest vehicle charging hubs in Yorkshire opens at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York

RAW Charging has quadrupled the power of the charging facilities at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York.

A spokesman said: "All eight dual chargers at the site have been upgraded to a maximum of 22kW with the ability for 16 vehicles to charge simultaneously at the centre, making it one of the largest sites in Yorkshire. The fast chargers, offer a flexible option for all electric vehicle drivers, as the chargers are both cable attached and socketed, giving drivers the option to use the cable provided or to bring their own.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The newly expanded charging facility supports the growing demand for EV charging, as more drivers switch to electric vehicles ahead of the 2030 government ban on new petrol and diesel cars. Drivers can opt to charge their vehicle while shopping at the outlet, which has more than 120 designer stores."

RAW Charging has quadrupled the power of the charging facilities at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York.

Bruce Galliford, CEO, RAW Charging, said: “The launch of our site at the shopping outlet in York shows the demand for destination charging. We are excited to continue working with McArthurGlen, supporting EV drivers to charge their vehicles away from home. We are continuing to rapidly grow our estate providing good value, well located destination charging throughout the UK.”