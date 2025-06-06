Fintech firm Wise plans to switch primary listing from London to New York
The money transfer firm which listed in London in July 2021, said the move would “help us accelerate our mission and bring substantial strategic and capital market benefits to Wise and our owners”.
It wants to drive greater awareness of the brand in the US, which it said was the “biggest market opportunity in the world for our products”.
A primary listing on Wall Street would also give it “better access to the world’s deepest and most liquid capital market”, it added.
It said the change would benefit the group by “expanding the pool of investors able to invest in Wise, in particular US domestic institutional and retail investors, the largest global constituent of investors, many of whom are currently unable to hold our shares”.
Under the plans, the firm would be dual listed, with a secondary listing in London as part of its “ongoing commitment to the UK”.
Kristo Kaarmann, co-founder and chief executive of Wise, said: “The UK is home to some of the best talent in the world in financial services and technology, and we will continue to invest in our presence here to fuel our UK and global growth.”
It deals another blow to London’s beleaguered stock market after a raft of companies have ditched their primary listing in London, including Paddy Power owner Flutter, mining group BHP, while a growing number of UK listed firms have also been bought out by foreign rivals or taken private.
And on Wednesday, Glencore-backed metal investment firm Cobalt scrapped its plans to list in London, just two days after drugs company Indivior said it would cancel the secondary listing it had retained in London, having already switched its main listing to the US last year. Chinese fast fashion giant Shein has also reportedly ditched London for Hong Kong for its upcoming blockbuster initial public offering (IPO).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.