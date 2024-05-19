FinTech North conference set to return to Leeds
A number of figures from the UK’s financial tech scene will gather to discuss the latest trends in the sector and explore opportunities for further growth.
Taking place at Cloth Hall Court, the conference will focus on themes including accessibility and inclusion, consumer behaviours, RegTech, and scaling.
Joe Roche, general manager at FinTech North, said: “Once again, we’ve got another fantastic line-up for our Leeds conference, with a real breadth of FinTech expertise in the room. I hope people will leave the conference feeling inspired, motivated and determined to push the sector onwards.”
The event is being delivered in partnership with Leeds Building Society and fellow Leeds businesses Axiologik and Data on Demand, along with Lenvi and Mastercard.
In addition to sector updates from industry heavyweights – the likes of Innovate Finance and the Bank of England – delegates will also hear from home-grown FinTechs from within the Leeds city region.
The West Yorkshire FinTech ecosystem generates over £700m GVA each year, with over 100 FinTechs calling Leeds home.
