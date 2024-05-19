A number of figures from the UK’s financial tech scene will gather to discuss the latest trends in the sector and explore opportunities for further growth.

Taking place at Cloth Hall Court, the conference will focus on themes including accessibility and inclusion, consumer behaviours, RegTech, and scaling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Roche, general manager at FinTech North, said: “Once again, we’ve got another fantastic line-up for our Leeds conference, with a real breadth of FinTech expertise in the room. I hope people will leave the conference feeling inspired, motivated and determined to push the sector onwards.”

The FinTech North conference will take place on Wednesday, 22 May at Cloth Hall Court. Image credit: louwilcockphoto

The event is being delivered in partnership with Leeds Building Society and fellow Leeds businesses Axiologik and Data on Demand, along with Lenvi and Mastercard.

In addition to sector updates from industry heavyweights – the likes of Innovate Finance and the Bank of England – delegates will also hear from home-grown FinTechs from within the Leeds city region.