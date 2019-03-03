Fintech North launches collaboration with Scottish counterpart

Two of the UK’s leading Fintech firms are set to collaborate on a number of initiatives throughout the year, including in Yorkshire.

FinTech North and FinTech Scotland, two of the UK’s leading lights in FinTech outside of London, have joined forces for a series of events.

FinTech Scotland’s CEO, Stephen Ingledew, will deliver a keynote at FinTech North’s full day conferences in Manchester and Leeds, which take place on April 17 and May 23 respectively.

Mr Ingledew will share his thoughts on the evolution of FinTech communities and economies.

Later in the year, FinTech North will partner with FinTech Scotland to deliver the inaugural FinTech collaboration conference in Scotland. The date and venue are yet to be announced but it will take place at some point after ‘Scotland’s FinTech Festival’ in September.

Julian Wells, Director of FinTech North, said: “Its a pleasure to welcome Stephen and FinTech Scotland to our first two major conferences of 2019. We have enjoyed a mutually supportive relationship since the creation of FinTech Scotland in 2018 and the progress made by Stephen and the team in that time is highly impressive. We look forward to developing even stronger links with FinTech Scotland over the coming months and are excited to run our first event north of the border later this year.”

Stephen Ingledew, CEO of FinTech Scotland, said: “FinTech Scotland is delighted to be working with the FinTech North team, with whom we share a common passion for the development of strong and vibrant FinTech communities and economy across the country.”