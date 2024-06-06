Firm behind ‘Britain's greenest’ vegetarian burger calls on food industry to ‘up its game’ on sustainability

Made with vertically farmed oyster mushrooms using the help of AI, the Hooba burger was recently launched across the UK, and has now been awarded a prestigious ‘A Carbon Rating’ by My Emissions.

Myco, which manufactures the Hooba burger, has now challenged other manufacturers to take its title.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our business, and our goal is to create mouthwatering plant-based products that encourage people to eat less meat, as that’s one of the biggest factors fuelling the climate crisis,” said Myco co-founder John Shepherd.

“Meat-based burgers can be really bad for the planet, and My Emissions found that simply switching to a Hooba burger can save over 1.65kg in carbon – as much as a train journey between Paris and London.

“While it is great to be recognised, what we really want is for the food industry to up its game and for other manufacturers to put more emphasis on sustainability. We would love it if someone came along and also pushed the boundaries around sustainability as ultimately we all need to do more.”