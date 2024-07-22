Firm behind TravelSuperMarket and MoneySuperMarket announces record revenues
MONY Group, which also runs comparison site Icelolly, posted group revenue of £223.5m for the six months ending June 30, a jump of five per cent on the same period the year prior.
The company also posted its highest EBITDA results ever, posting £73.0m for the group. This was an eight per cent increase on the same period last year.
Peter Duffy, CEO of MONY Group, said: “We’ve made good progress in the first half of the year reaching a best ever H1 revenue and EBITDA.
“Ours is a business that only makes money if customers save money and in the first half of 2024, we saved customers £1.7bn. By offering easier ways to save through SuperSaveClub, the MoneySavingExpert App and Quidco, customers will increasingly come to us direct and more frequently too.
“The work we have done on our tech and data platform makes this possible, and I am excited about the growth opportunity ahead.”
MONY posted profit before tax of £44.1m for the period, an eight per cent rise on last year’s figures.
Net Debt fell from £54.4m last year to £24.1m this year, a 54 per cent reduction.
MoneySuperMarket passed the milestone of 500,000 members for its SuperSaverClub during the period.The group also saw 37 new business to business partners on boarded across its car and home insurance, broadband, mobile and energy arms.
