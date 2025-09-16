Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The revised financial reporting standard (FRS 102) which is applicable from accounting periods beginning on or after January 1 2026, brings two major updates that will reshape how companies report their revenues and leases. They are fundamental shifts in reporting that could impact everything from profit margins to banking covenants.

Firstly, revenue recognition will now follow a five-step model, bringing FRS 102 into closer alignment with international standards. This more structured approach requires businesses to explicitly evaluate contracts to identify separate performance obligations. This may change the timing of revenue recognition for certain businesses, potentially affecting the profile of reported earnings. Businesses with complex customer contracts must assess how the new model will affect the recognition of income. For example, a manufacturing firm invoicing in stages may now need to defer revenue until specific performance milestones are met.

Secondly, leaseholders will need to bring most leases onto the balance sheet. Gone are the days of treating many operating leases as simple off-balance sheet expenses. Under the new rules, leaseholders must recognise a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability, shifting both assets and liabilities upward. The familiar rent expense will be replaced by depreciation and finance costs, with knock-on effects to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and other financial metrics. For example, a logistics firm leasing multiple depots could see a significant increase in reported liabilities, affecting debt ratios and investor perceptions.

This change will affect not just accounting but also business strategy. Loan covenants, employee bonus schemes, share option plans, and acquisition agreements that rely on revenue or profit figures could be materially impacted. A higher EBITDA figure may sound positive, but if it's the result of lease accounting changes rather than underlying performance, lenders and stakeholders need to understand the difference. These changes could affect everything from loan covenants to executive bonuses. Businesses must ensure stakeholders understand the difference between accounting-driven EBITDA changes and actual performance.

The message is clear: businesses need to act now. Start by reviewing all customer and lease contracts. Grouping contracts by similar terms can streamline analysis, but it’s vital to identify any that require individual assessment. Where terms are vague or inconsistent, amending contracts now could avoid ambiguity under the new standard.

Leaseholders, especially those with numerous or complex lease arrangements, should consider investing in dedicated lease accounting software or expert support. While spreadsheets may suffice for simpler cases, accuracy is critical. Mistakes could lead to misstated accounts, audit complications, or breaches of covenants.

Businesses that prepare early will not only avoid disruption but may also uncover opportunities to improve internal processes, renegotiate terms, or gain better insight into performance.