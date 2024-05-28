The first two years of the project have seen almost 700 homes across Yorkshire retrofitted with features including improved insulation, air source heat pumps and solar panels in many of Together Housing’s homes. The firm has undertaken improvements on its properties in locations including Sheffield, Brighouse and Rotherham from its base in Halifax.

The move comes as part of Together Housing’s major carbon reduction strategy, in which the firm plans to replace all gas heating systems in its 37,000 strong housing stock with renewable heating by 2035. Together Housing also plans to raise all its properties to EDC band C or above by 2030.

Speaking on the reasoning behind the project, Jon Schofield, net zero manager at Together Housing, said: “We have an obligation, I think both from an environmental perspective and from a moral perspective, in terms of trying to help people live in warm, affordable and comfortable homes, and that's what we want to do.

Rothwell Plumbing Services & Together Housing Heat Pump Installations Stag Willows Court Rotherham. Electrician Isaac whiteley. Photo by Paul David Drabble.

“I think social housing in particular has a big part to play, by the very nature of what we do.”

The firm uses what it describes as a “fabric first” approach to improving its properties, in some cases installing external wall insulation on homes, which requires wrapping the fabric of properties then rendering over the top.

To date, Together Housing has installed just under 1,000 ground source heating systems in its properties, and over 1,200 air source heating systems.

Rothwell Plumbing Group’s partnership with Together Housing is the firm’s biggest contract to install heat pumps since it began working on such heating systems in 2011.

Speaking on what drew the firm to the project, chief executive Graham Rothwell said: “When we started off, it was the start of a real change. It doesn’t just help the planet, it helps the economy and people’s livelihoods as well. Its also about the betterment of standards of living.

“I’ve got young children, and I've got older children who will be having their own kids, and you want them to be happy and live in an environment which isn't dangerous to their health.”

Both firms said that one of the main challenges of the project had been convincing residents of the effectiveness of heat pump systems prior to installation.

As well as working on resident engagement, Together Housing also runs an induction programme for tenants to help during the switch from gas boilers.

Mr Rothwell added: “You’re not working in a house, you’re working in a home, and that respect and communication is paramount. But if you design a system properly and do it in the right environment - the resident will have a smile on their face.”

The Government currently has a target to see 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028. Mr Rothwell noted that the current pacing had in some ways been beneficial to the industry.

He said: “We can't go in and expect to install all the heat pumps we need in a couple of years - stats say it will take 26 years. it's not going to happen overnight.

“But we don't want everyone to jump into this now, because there isn't the supply chain for it.”

He added, however, that he hoped projects such as those undertaken by Rothwell and Together, would lead other companies to set similar ambitions.

“I would hope people see the success story and look at what's happening and what can be achieved if you put your mind to it,” he said.

“There is an obvious need that we need to cut out co2, and it's obvious to everyone, even the people who weren't interested ten years ago, know it's a problem.