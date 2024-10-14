Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the recent Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit in Leeds, SSE Renewables stakeholder engagement manager Alan Greenwood admitted the projects can be a source of controversy.

SSE is currently constructing battery storage sites at the former Ferrybridge power station site as well as in the nearby village of Monk Fryston. It also has plans for a similar site in Eggborough while other companies are also pursuing similar schemes in the region.

The facilities involve giant batteries storing excess power from renewable energy sources like wind and solar and then releasing it back into the grid at periods of peak demand. Yorkshire has been earmarked as a key location for such sites due to its strong grid connections that are a legacy of heavy industrialisation.

Energy firms planning to establish battery storage plants need to take an “assertive” approach to addressing concerns, a leading UK-based company executive has said. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

But some past applications have attracted objections due to loss of farmland and perceived fire risks. In 2020, a fire at a battery storage facility in Liverpool run by Cobalt Energy and Ørsted created a “significant blast” and took almost 60 hours to extinguish.

Safety improvements have since been made to the Liverpool site following recommendations by Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service.

Mr Greenwood told the climate change summit that it is important to highlight battery sites are carefully managed to ensure safety.

He said: “It is imperative we get the messaging right and connect properly with communities.

“There are two issues when we talk about battery that come to the fore which is safety and land use.

“Safety really relates to fire risk. Lithium ion batteries do have a propensity to heat. We manage that by containing them in storage facilities which are monitored rigorously. If there is any suggestion of any operational issues, they can be shut down remotely.

“Online, batteries are presented as a threat to safety. One of the challenges we face as a business is trying to make sure we de-escalate some of the rhetoric.

“I can’t think of renewable advance we’ve made that hasn’t been met by opposition and similar arguments. We have to be confident and assertive in addressing these points without appearing hubristic.

“There’s no risk that can’t be managed if it is done responsibly and sensibly and if we constantly operate in a space working with worst-case scenarios, it is going to slow down what we are trying to do. We have already seen that with other technologies. It is a crying shame that since I was here last year we have not seen one single industrial wind turbine built in England. That blows my mind. We can’t let that happen with other emerging technologies.”