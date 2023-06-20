The Yorkshire Post’s sister title Insider is running the survey for the next three weeks to get an insight into how local business leaders are feeling about the state of the economy and the performance of their businesses.
It comes ahead of an expected further interest rate hike by the Bank of England later this week.
The survey is being done in conjunction with BHP Translink and law firm Clarion and takes just a few minutes to complete.
Yorkshire Post business editor Chris Burn said: “This survey promises to provide a fascinating snapshot into how our region’s businesses are faring and what they see on the horizon.
"The more people that participate, the better the insight.”
To participate, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/YPnwYB1.