All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Firms urged to complete Yorkshire Business Confidence survey

Regional companies are being asked to share their views for a Yorkshire Business Confidence survey.
By Chris Burn
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

The Yorkshire Post’s sister title Insider is running the survey for the next three weeks to get an insight into how local business leaders are feeling about the state of the economy and the performance of their businesses.

It comes ahead of an expected further interest rate hike by the Bank of England later this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The survey is being done in conjunction with BHP Translink and law firm Clarion and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Most Popular
Regional business confidence is being assessed for a new surveyRegional business confidence is being assessed for a new survey
Regional business confidence is being assessed for a new survey

Yorkshire Post business editor Chris Burn said: “This survey promises to provide a fascinating snapshot into how our region’s businesses are faring and what they see on the horizon.

"The more people that participate, the better the insight.”

To participate, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/YPnwYB1.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostBank of England