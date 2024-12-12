First aid business set for growth with Finance Yorkshire investment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which provides first aid training and education, was founded nine years ago by Kate Ball and now operates more than 70 franchises covering most of the UK.

A spokesman said: “Kate started the business from her home after her brother died suddenly from heart failure. His student friends called the emergency services but the students did not know how to do CPR. Later, pregnant with her first child, she found there was little in the way of first aid training for parents-to-be.”

A £100,000 investment from Finance Yorkshire’s Loan fund will support Mini First Aid in its growth ambitions which include new product development and staff appointments including a marketing manager.

Pictured L-R Paul Wainwright (Finance Yorkshire), Kate Ball (Mini First Aid), Matt Ball (Mini First Aid), Alex McWhirter (Finance Yorkshire). (Photo by Shaun Flannery)

Mini First Aid’s parent and carer class covers all emergency situations including CPR, choking, bleeding and burns. On average, 1,000 families are trained each week. The company also sells branded first aid kits and has recently added a reuseable hot and cold gel pack to its product range.

Ms Ball said: “My aim has been to build a brand providing first aid training which is memorable. All Mini First Aid classes are a brilliant learning experience – they are hands-on with skills taught in a way that people will remember should they need to put them into practice.”

Alex McWhirter, CEO of Finance Yorkshire, said: “Under Kate’s leadership, Mini First Aid has become a widely recognised brand delivering vital life skills to people of all ages.

"We are pleased to support the Mini First Aid team in their ambitions to grow further by reaching more people with their innovative style of first aid training.”

Finance Yorkshire’s business loans fund is part of a wider regional investment fund which is expected to provide more than £50m to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) over five years.

Investment is also available from its seedcorn and growth funds.