First glimpse of The Residence in Leeds as scaffolding taken down from £23.5m apartment scheme

KMRE Group’s 10-storey Residence building, on Kirkstall Road in Leeds, consists of 111, one, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as two penthouses with large terraces and stunning views across Leeds and beyond. The ground floor of the development offers 2,400 sq ft of commercial space and there are also 25 parking spaces.

More than two thirds of the homes in the 10-storey building, which are being marketed by Linley & Simpson with Morgans, are already reserved and KMRE Group has just launched a new website to showcase the development.

Kam Mogul, managing director at KMRE, said: “The Residence is progressing well and the topping out of the development, as well as the scaffolding and site hoarding removal, are significant milestones that have given people their first opportunity to see how our landmark building looks. The response from both our buyers and the Leeds community, has been extremely positive.

“The Residence will be the first development to complete on the Kirkstall Road corridor, which will soon benefit from hundreds of millions of pounds worth of investment and development that will create thousands of new homes and a vibrant community in the area. We’re extremely proud to be setting a benchmark with The Residence for surrounding developments to follow.”

Jonathan Morgan, from Linley & Simpson with Morgans, added: “The scale, height and quality of The Residence have already made a statement in this part of the city as a number of other schemes are set to come forward.

“Following the topping out of the development, buyers can now also experience the ninth and tenth floor duplex penthouses for themselves. These are some of the most exciting apartments currently being built in the city centre and offer split level, open plan living areas with the bedrooms on the lower levels so that the living areas get the benefit of the generous roof terraces with city and skyline views.”

