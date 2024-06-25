First look: Images show plans for the interior of Sheffield’s new DoubleTree hotel with restaurant and bar

The hotel, which is currently being refurbished and is set to open this Summer, was originally built in 2008 as the Copthorne Hotel.

Once completed, the new hotel will employ around 120 staff.

The hotel was reacquired by the Sheffield United Football Club in July 2020 as part of the reunification of properties under Prince Abdullah’s sole ownership of the club. It then closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Abdullah has since committed to upgrading the Club’s portfolio and the hotel re-launch is included in that pledge. The hotel has been rebranded to DoubleTree by Hilton, which as a chain holds a presence in many UK sporting stadiums.

1 . Steel City Ballroom The new, completely refurbished hotel, will feature 155 bedrooms and suites, with a multi-functional events space for up to 250 people, as well as a restaurant and lounge bar. Pictured: the hotels new Steel City Ball Room.Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Bedrooms The new hotel will feature 114 King Guest Rooms, 25 Twin Rooms (pictured), 5 King Sofa Rooms and 8 Accessible Rooms.Photo: DoubleTree Photo Sales

3 . Bedrooms The hotel will also feature 3 King Suites (pictured)Photo: DoubleTree Photo Sales