First look: Images show plans for the interior of Sheffield’s new DoubleTree hotel with restaurant and bar

The hotel, which is currently being refurbished and is set to open this Summer, was originally built in 2008 as the Copthorne Hotel.
Once completed, the new hotel will employ around 120 staff.
The hotel was reacquired by the Sheffield United Football Club in July 2020 as part of the reunification of properties under Prince Abdullah’s sole ownership of the club. It then closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prince Abdullah has since committed to upgrading the Club’s portfolio and the hotel re-launch is included in that pledge. The hotel has been rebranded to DoubleTree by Hilton, which as a chain holds a presence in many UK sporting stadiums.
