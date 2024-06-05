Yard Ball will open in Sheffield in time for the summer holidays.

The venue on Little London Road has undergone a transformation from the old Arnold Laver timber depot into a 50,000 sq ft experience which aims to strip the game back to its purest form.

Reimagining the football world, evoking memories from Mexico ‘86 to France ’98 and the birth of the Premier League, Yard Ball promises to reintroduce people to football in a fun, positive and inclusive environment where players feel no pressure or judgement and are encouraged to simply enjoy the moment.

Yard Ball is due to open in Sheffield this summer

Our business newsletter keeps you in the know - sign up nowFamily, friends and visitors will be able to face off against each other, shooting against garages, finding the top bin and playing kerby in Yard Ball’s bar area, while others can practise their touch and finish as the ball is launched from the top floor window of the purpose-built maisonette.

The unique venue also gives visitors a chance to take on crossbar challenges, fire balls at strategically placed targets and hone their skills in the country’s first street football experience.

It will also offer food that aims to evoke memories of major football tournaments – from the spicy tacos inspired by Mexico ‘86, the pizza from Italia ‘90 to the pie and peas or fish and chips from Euro ‘96. Adults will be able to drink a pint from the social club while kids play on the retro arcades or sing in the karaoke rooms.

A Yard Ball spokesman said: “We’ve had so much fun putting everything together, we know it’s going to be a huge success. We can’t wait to open the doors to people this summer. Just like Alan Shearer in his prime, it’s all about those finishing touches.