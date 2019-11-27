First scheme of Huddersfield’s £250m masterplan gets underway

Work has started to redevelop a former nightclub building into student flats as part of a £250m ambitious blueprint.

Redevelopment of the Cooperative building in Huddersfield, now known as ‘Renaissance Works’, represents the first stage of Kirklees Council’s town centre vision, which was launched in June 2019.

The building, which has stood empty for more than two decades was last used as the town’s Heaven and Hell nightclub.

On completion, the building will consist of 135 bedrooms across 75 apartments.

Developer SKA Developments has received a loan from Kirklees Council’s Property Investment Fund (PFI), to support the refurbishment.

Zeb Pervaiz, SKA Developments’ director, said: “It is fantastic to be able to start work on this project.”

The council granted planning permission last year to renovate the building and to add an extension to the existing roof, creating an additional three floors.

The scheme will be a mix of en-suite studios, clusters of rooms with communal facilities, and one and two-bed apartments across seven floors.

Coun Peter McBride, cabinet member for economy, said: “The project creates an exciting opportunity to bring this once neglected building back to life, and supports the council’s vision to create a thriving, modern-day town centre. This is further proof of our commitment.”

