First-time buyers increasingly upbeat about housing market ahead of potential interest rate cut

The January Property Tracker Report from the Building Societies Association has found a third (33 per cent) of first-time buyers think now is a good time to buy a property, almost double the number a year ago (16 per cent in Dec 2023).

This compares to just one in five of all UK adults who think now is a good time to buy.

More than half of aspiring homeowners (54 per cent) think house prices will continue to rise in 2025 while only 16 per cent of them view increases in Stamp Duty from April 6 as a potential big hurdle to buying a property.

First-time buyers are feeling more optimistic about the housing market than a year ago, new research suggests

The report shows around two-thirds of people consider the biggest barriers to homeownership to be the affordability of monthly mortgage repayments and raising a deposit. Whilst these are also the main barriers for today’s aspiring first-time buyers, fewer cite these as obstacles compared to first-time buyers a year ago:

Just 6 per cent are concerned about maintaining their mortgage payments for the next six months, down from 12 per cent a year ago (Dec 2023), and the lowest proportion since June 2022. The research has been published ahead of today’s Bank of England meeting where senior economists will decide whether to push ahead with a further base rate cut.

The UK’s base interest rate currently sits at 4.75 per cent.

Most experts predict they will announce a quarter point reduction to 4.5 per cent today, continuing a series of cuts which started last summer and taking the cost of borrowing to its lowest level in more than 18 months.

Paul Broadhead, Head of Mortgage and Housing Policy at the Building Societies Association said: “It’s encouraging to see that first-time buyers’ confidence in the housing market has grown significantly in the last 12 months.

"Although there were fewer Bank Rate cuts last year than had been expected, the two reductions did mark a significant turning point in what has been a difficult three years.

“However, we know only too well that confidence in the housing market can be fragile and change quickly.

"First-time buyers will be hoping the Monetary Policy Committee make another cut to the bank rate today, to further ease their affordability pressures. But with political developments around the world and in the UK causing uncertainty in the financial markets, the bank rate cuts this year may again be fewer and potentially later than current forecasts.

“Despite their optimism, we know that first-time buyers face an unprecedented affordability issue and the BSA has repeated called for a long-term strategy that will increase the number of first-time buyers.

“The Financial Conduct Authority’s mortgage lending review, which we hope will consider the relative costs and benefits of stricter regulation versus the social benefits of homeownership, should help deliver greater mortgage innovation to meet the needs of prospective homebuyers. For example, allowing part repayment, part interest only lending, and the flexibility to shift between them, could improve affordability for many and be the difference between be able to get on the property ladder or not.