First-time buyers need more help following end of Stamp Duty concessions: Ben Merritt

However, their discontinuation means this group now face a daunting landscape.

Issues caused by persistent and stubborn house price rises haven’t gone away, and the need to raise a large deposit and meet affordability requirements remains a real barrier. Compounded with continued real-world inflation, falling consumer confidence and enduring cost-of-living pressures, it’s easy to see why prospective buyers might feel disheartened at losing pretty much all government assistance to ease their path into homeownership.

The Help to Buy scheme, which helped hundreds of thousands of first-time buyers onto the housing ladder, was also phased out in March 2023, so not only do first-timers face paying thousands more in purchase taxes, but there are no longer incentives to aid deposit-raising either.

So, where do they go from here - and is all lost for this vital borrower group who power the market at large by unlocking purchase chains?

It’s certainly true not enough is being done and the loss of those schemes which did exist is a real blow. In our policy paper Home Improvements – building an integrated strategy for UK housing, we called for the exact opposite of what’s happened – greater stamp duty incentives for first-time buyers and would-be downsizers, and a more fit-for-purpose Help to Buy replacement.

In the absence of either, for now it’s down to lenders like us to try and fill the void.

In an effort to do this, our unique £5k Deposit Mortgage, launched just over a year ago, has now helped over 900 first-time buyers overcome the deposit barrier by offering them a mortgage of up to £500,000 with a deposit of just £5,000. And in March, we launched a suite of products offering up to £6,250 cashback to help first-time buyers cover their increased buying costs including Stamp Duty.

Having tackled the deposit issue, we’ve turned our attention to the other major blocker, affordability, announcing a new model for assessing people’s ability to maintain their mortgage payments, which means we can now lend on average 15 per cent or £37,000 more. We welcome the Financial Conduct Authority’s recent guidance encouraging lenders to review the flexibility that exists around affordability, because giving people access to bigger mortgages can be key to helping them take that crucial first step, unlocking demand and, ultimately, stimulating the economy.

However, our unequivocal message – to the whole industry - is ‘we need to do more’. This means more action and innovation – from lenders, regulators, housebuilders and government – to secure the UK’s longstanding love of property ownership and give this and future generations access to this vital gateway to personal autonomy and family wealth-building.

Our latest analysis of first-time buyer market trends, in April, showed just what a cliff-edge moment first-time buyers – and the market at large – face following the Stamp Duty threshold change. Data from CACI suggests the first quarter of 2025 saw the highest number of first-time buyer applications since the 2022 post-Covid peak. A total of 125,648 FTBs applied for a mortgage between January and March. The fact this represented double the average annual transaction increase for the same period since the incentive was introduced in 2017, at 12 per cent, shows how desperate first-time buyers were to beat the deadline. And, while not the only factor, the fact this first-quarterly figure has risen steadily every year demonstrates both the positive impact the incentive has had and the risk its removal could send that positive trend into reverse.