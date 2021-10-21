FirstGroup agrees the sale of US long-distance coaches business Greyhound

The deal comes as part of FirstGroup’s move to focus on its UK transport business.

The firm said it will retain Greyhound properties, worth around 176 million US dollars (£128 million) and lease them back to Greyhound, with plans to sell them after the next three to five years.

The deal has been announced to the City of London today

“We are proud of the significant developments we made to Greyhound’s business model during FirstGroup’s ownership, including the introduction of express point-to-point routes, real-time pricing and yield management, and a transformed customer offering and experience.”

He added: “This transaction realises an appropriate value for Greyhound’s operations and ensures Greyhound’s legacy liabilities are suitably managed.