Fish&Forest chef thanks customers for 'incredible support' after acclaimed York restaurant's move

The chef behind an award-winning York restaurant has thanked customers for their support in the year since it moved locations.

Fish&Forest relocated last year from its previous home on Micklegate to the site of the former 1331 Bar & Grill on Grape Lane.

Chef and restaurateur Stephen Andrews said the move has proven to be a success

“A few broken ovens and a lot of laughs - we smashed our first year,” he said.

Stephen Andrews has reflected on his restaurant's change in venue

"It's been incredible, and the support still blows my mind.

“When we moved into the old 1331 site last summer, I knew it was going to be special, but I didn’t expect all this”