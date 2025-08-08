Fish&Forest chef thanks customers for 'incredible support' after acclaimed York restaurant's move
Fish&Forest relocated last year from its previous home on Micklegate to the site of the former 1331 Bar & Grill on Grape Lane.
Chef and restaurateur Stephen Andrews said the move has proven to be a success
“A few broken ovens and a lot of laughs - we smashed our first year,” he said.
"It's been incredible, and the support still blows my mind.
“When we moved into the old 1331 site last summer, I knew it was going to be special, but I didn’t expect all this”
In the last 12 months, Fish&Forest has retained its listing in the Michelin Guide, won the Taste Award at the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards, and attracted national attention for its distinctive approach to modern British dining based on a continually evolving seasonal menu and ingredient-led cooking that puts British seafood, game, and local produce centre stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.