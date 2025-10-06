Fisical Sports Centre: ‘Bittersweet’ feelings as Baildon sports centre announces closure
The team behind Baildon’s Fisical Sports Centre announced that the site would close its doors on Sunday, 26 October, after “outgrowing” the location with its football training academy.
A statement issued from the centre said that thousands of children had visited the centre since its opening in 2016.
It read: “It's with bittersweet feelings that we announce the closure of our much-loved Fisical Sports Centre on Tong Park, Baildon.
“Since opening our doors in 2016, thousands of children have joined us for tots sessions, birthday parties, football training, holiday camps and so much more. We have been able to see many children progress within our FSC Family and pathway over the years which we are extremely proud of.
“Thanks to your incredible support, our FSC Academy has grown beyond anything we imagined. We've now outgrown the centre itself, with our academy players training in larger facilities across the area. While this is an exciting step forward, it sadly means the centre is no longer viable to keep open.”
The team behind the centre said that any birthday parties booked until the end of October at the centre would still be honoured.
They added that all football sessions will continue as normal, with football holiday camps now held at local venues, and “tots sessions” set to continue in the local community.
The statement said: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has supported us, trusted us with your children, and helped make the last 8 years so special. This isn't the end, just the next chapter.”