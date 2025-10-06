Fisical Sports Centre: ‘Bittersweet’ feelings as Baildon sports centre announces closure

A sports centre in Bradford has announced that it will close down later this month, after first opening almost a decade ago.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:45 BST

The team behind Baildon’s Fisical Sports Centre announced that the site would close its doors on Sunday, 26 October, after “outgrowing” the location with its football training academy.

A statement issued from the centre said that thousands of children had visited the centre since its opening in 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It read: “It's with bittersweet feelings that we announce the closure of our much-loved Fisical Sports Centre on Tong Park, Baildon.

The Fisical Sports Centre, in Baildon, has announced it will close down later this month. (Photo shows stock image of children training by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images for Football Australia)placeholder image
The Fisical Sports Centre, in Baildon, has announced it will close down later this month. (Photo shows stock image of children training by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images for Football Australia)

“Since opening our doors in 2016, thousands of children have joined us for tots sessions, birthday parties, football training, holiday camps and so much more. We have been able to see many children progress within our FSC Family and pathway over the years which we are extremely proud of.

“Thanks to your incredible support, our FSC Academy has grown beyond anything we imagined. We've now outgrown the centre itself, with our academy players training in larger facilities across the area. While this is an exciting step forward, it sadly means the centre is no longer viable to keep open.”

The team behind the centre said that any birthday parties booked until the end of October at the centre would still be honoured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added that all football sessions will continue as normal, with football holiday camps now held at local venues, and “tots sessions” set to continue in the local community.

The statement said: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has supported us, trusted us with your children, and helped make the last 8 years so special. This isn't the end, just the next chapter.”

Related topics:BradfordFamily
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice