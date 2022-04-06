Fitrite Fencing and Decking, which is based in Doncaster, says it will increase all staff wages to help combat rising heating, food and fuel bills.

From May 1, every Fitrite employee will benefit from a £1,000 ex gratia payment which will hopefully cover, if not go a long way towards, covering the extra cost of living that everyone will soon face, bosses said.

John Ross, CEO of Fitrite, which is based in Spinners Road, Wheatley, said “We don’t want any of our employees to face any undue hardship, therefore we hope this small gesture will show our staff that as well as valuing them we care about their well-being.”

The move has already had positive feedback from staff, with one member saying: “I think this is a great idea, and will make a really big difference to me”.