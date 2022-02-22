Five hundred jobs are supported in Huddersfield by the town's revamped Media Centre

The media centre, which is spread across two buildings, provides workspace for 500 people who work for 170 companies.

The refurbishment has led to the creation of a new breakout area and the launch of a new ‘flex space’ with individual desks available for monthly rent.

A spokesman said: "Significant attention has been paid to the design aesthetics of the surroundings including new wall murals, furnishings, and a more vibrant reception area."

"Located across Northumberland Street and Lord Street in the heart of Huddersfield town centre, the refurbished spaces will foster further collaboration with community groups and institutions such as the University of Huddersfield, with a calendar of networking events due to resume."

“We’re immensely proud of the work The Media Centre does, and we wanted a place that reflected the creative spirit that many of our tenants and visitors hold.” said The Media Centre CEO, Vernon O’Reilly.

“The refreshed reception, relaunch of the café space to create a breakout area for clients, a new conference space — which utilises video conferencing technology — premium offices, and reimagined external branding all signify the start of an exciting new chapter for us as an organisation.

“Huddersfield is a town made up of lots of unique, forward-thinking businesses, so I’m happy to present the new look to the community, which I hope will facilitate further collaboration and innovative thinking. Our duo of buildings gives us the presence and environment we need and I hope it will benefit our colleagues, tenants, and visitors for years to come.”

The spokesman added: "Providing a hybrid of serviced offices, co-working areas, and meeting spaces, as well as support for digital and creative businesses in Huddersfield, The Media Centre has seen significant growth in recent months, with brands eager to find a ‘home’ that encourages collaboration and networking between tenants and the wider region."

It currently has a 70% occupancy rate. The Media Centre is a 25-year-old social enterprise that reinvests all profits into nurturing start-ups and young people, as well as the region’s arts and culture scene.

It began trading as a workspace inside a re-developed old plumber’s merchants.